MO's longest-serving House Speaker, Bob Griffin, dies at 85
Missouri’s longest-serving Missouri House speaker has died. The Missouri Independent reports 85-year-old Bob Griffin died Wednesday in Columbia. Griffin served as speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives for 15 years until he was forced to resign because of a federal criminal investigation in bribery and mail fraud. He was found guilty and sentenced but was his sentence was later commuted by President Bill Clinton.www.kjluradio.com
