Sessions from Studio A - Aubs.

By Northern Public Radio
northernpublicradio.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a special edition of Sessions from Studio featuring artist and educator Aubs. along with K1ng Supr3m3, the DJ for this set, and Wesmuzik on the drums. We'll hear a mix of hip-hop, spoken word, poetry, and also a talk with these three artists. Find more from Aubs....

www.northernpublicradio.org

#Poetry#Dj#Studio A Aubs#Bandcamp#Soundcloud Aubs#Wnij
