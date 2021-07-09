Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Danny Trejo Reveals the Time Charles Manson Hypnotized Him in Jail

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Trejo's lived an interesting life, to say the least. In his new memoir Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood, the Machete actor reveals he once was hypnotized by the infamous Charles Manson during his time in the Los Angeles County Jail. He describes the serial killer as looking "greasy, dirty, scrawny," saying that "so poor, he didn't have a belt, and instead used a piece of string to keep his pants up" when he ran into him. He says he felt sorry for the man and became his friend, explaining his looks as so small that he seemed to need protection.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Charles Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Runaway Train#Desperado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Celebrities
Related
arcamax.com

Danny Trejo opens up about being typecast -- and a close call with the Mexican Mafia

Recalling his years behind bars recently, the actor Danny Trejo sometimes snorted or rubbed his face with both hands, as if bracing himself against traumas a half-century old. Some of these stories have been told; many have informed his wildly prolific work; and the most important are collected in his new memoir "Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood." In conversation, as perhaps on set, they flash across his face like involuntary tics.
Celebritieskmuw.org

Danny Trejo’s Road From Prison To Hollywood

Actor Danny Trejo has over 380 acting credits to his name, from playing an action star in the “Machete” series to adrug cartel boss in “Breaking Bad.”. Trejo has become one of Hollywood’s go-to badasses and bad guys. It could be because his life experiences aren’t too far away from those of many of his characters.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Danny Trejo Credits His Incredible Life Change To Getting Sober

Danny Trejo could have spent the rest of his life in prison. Instead, he turned his life around and became an incredible actor! Now, he is sharing all of his life stories in a new memoir called Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood. He credits his huge life changes to becoming sober. He has now been sober for over 50 years.
Celebritiescbslocal.com

Danny Trejo On New Memoir & Hollywood Career: ‘I Am So Proud Of Machete’

(CBS Local)– Danny Trejo has had a wild life and career in Hollywood and he shared his fascinating story with the world in his new memoir from Atria Books called “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood.” The 77-year-old wrote the book with fellow actor Donal Logue and in the memoir he discusses his battle with addiction, going to prison and becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.
Books & Literatureshondaland.com

Danny Trejo Just Wants to Help Everyone

For someone who usually plays the baddest, toughest, and meanest characters on the big screen in some of Hollywood’s most action-packed movies, actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo is actually one of the kindest and most caring individuals you’ll ever meet. Whether that’s saying hello and signing autographs for his fans, helping to serve up tacos and donuts at one of his many restaurants, or quite literally saving a child’s life in an overturned SUV (yes, that actually happened), Trejo is the model for what it means to be a real-life superhero and role model for so many in his community and beyond.
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Danny Trejo And Comicpalooza Are Coming To Houston To Celebrate Fandoms

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Comicpalooza, the largest pop-culture convention in the Southern United States, is coming back to the George R. Brown convention center on...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Danny Trejo recalls encounter with Charles Manson in LA prison: ‘He could have been a professional hypnotist’

Danny Trejo has shared his recollection of an encounter with Charles Manson at a Los Angeles prison.The actor discusses the time he met Manson in his newly released memoir, Trejo.According to Trejo, the encounter occurred in 1968, a year before the Manson Family murders.In his memoir, Trejo doesn’t immediately reveal Manson’s identity, describing him first as “a greasy, dirty, scrawny white boy”.Manson, he said, told Trejo and his cell mates that he could hypnotise them into thinking they were high on weed and heroin.“If that white boy wasn’t a career criminal, he could have been a professional hypnotist,” Trejo...
Sea Coast Echo

Danny Trejo doesn't blame parents for start of his drug issues

Danny Trejo "refuses to blame" his parents for his addiction problems. The 'Con Air' actor - who has three children with ex-wife Debbie Shreve - began smoking marijuana when he was just eight years old and was hooked on heroin as a teenager before enduring numerous stints in prison, so he's trying to be a more present and loving father than his own mom and dad were.
Celebritieskolafm.com

Danny Trejo’s redemption | Cindy Davis |

Actor Danny Trejo opens up about nearly every aspect of his life in a new memoir, “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood”. The book covers his time in prison, eventual sobriety, fatherhood, and of course his great success in Hollywood! Read more HERE.
mxdwn.com

Josh Homme and Danny Trejo Get in a Gang-Style Street Fight in Starcrawler’s New “Goodtime Girl” Video from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack

In continuation of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack project, LA rock band Starcrawler has released their tribute to the soundtrack accompanied with a fun music video, as reported by The PRP. The song and video, “Goodtime Girl,” featured two rival gangs who go at it. Gilbert Trejo, Danny Trejo’s son, directed the music video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy