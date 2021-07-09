Danny Trejo Reveals the Time Charles Manson Hypnotized Him in Jail

Danny Trejo's lived an interesting life, to say the least. In his new memoir Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood, the Machete actor reveals he once was hypnotized by the infamous Charles Manson during his time in the Los Angeles County Jail. He describes the serial killer as looking "greasy, dirty, scrawny," saying that "so poor, he didn't have a belt, and instead used a piece of string to keep his pants up" when he ran into him. He says he felt sorry for the man and became his friend, explaining his looks as so small that he seemed to need protection.