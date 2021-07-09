Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Latest Titans Season 3 Photos Reveal New and Returning Characters

SuperHeroHype
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest Titans Season 3 Photos Reveal New and Returning Characters. In just over a month, Titans will finally arrive on HBO Max. And if the show’s expanded cast roster is any indication, season 3 is going to be huge. Ahead of the series’ long-awaited return, the official Titans Twitter account has shared more than a dozen new photos spotlighting all of the different heroes and villains who have a role to play this year. Check them out for yourself below.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damaris Lewis
Person
Alan Ritchson
Person
Anna Diop
Person
Brenton Thwaites
Person
Vincent Kartheiser
Person
Teagan Croft
Person
Curran Walters
Person
Minka Kelly
Person
Iain Glen
Person
Conor Leslie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans Twitter#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

Titans Season 3 Trailer and Poster Revealed!

HBO Max has released the official trailer and key art for Titans Season 3, which will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, August 12. Subsequent episodes will launch weekly every Thursday through October 21 on HBO Max. Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

First Look At Tim Drake In Titans Season 3 Revealed

Things are quickly coming together for season 3 of Titans, which will launch on HBO Max later this summer. After a trailer indicating a Gotham-set storyline, and discussion of Jason Todd’s transformation in upcoming episodes, we’ve just received an initial look at Titans‘ Tim Drake. The third Robin in the Batman continuity is played by Jay Lycurgo, and marks the live-action debut of the character.
TV Series411mania.com

HBO Max Releases New Teaser & Poster For Titans Season Three

Titans is coming back for its third season in August, and a new trailer teasing Red Hood’s arrival is online. HBO Max has released the trailer as well as a poster for the upcoming season, which is set to arrive on August 12th and run weekly through October 21st. The...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Return To The Continent With These Witcher Season 2 Photos

Geralt of Rivia and Ciri are front and center in the new poster for The Witcher season two, which just premiered its first look at WitcherCon this afternoon. Releasing to Netflix this December 17, the second season of the series will focus on Geralt and Ciri as they return to his home, Kaer Morhen.
ComicsComicBook

The Witcher Reveals New Season 2 Images at WitcherCon

Today's a day for Witcher fans, as Netflix and CD Projekt Red have teamed up for the first-ever WitcherCon. So far we've had panels and interviews with stars of the show and the people behind the show and the games, and we even got a release date for the highly anticipated season 2. We also got a few new images, including our first look at Jaskier's season 2 look, some of Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen, and our first look at Lambert as he trains with Ciri. We also got a brand new poster for the show, and you can check out all of the new images starting on the next slide.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Titans Season 3: Will Scarecrow Betray Titans?

Titans Season 3 trailer finally releases & it has already planted many questions:. ✅Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow in Titans Season 3?. Let’s find the answer to all these major questions in this post. Titans Season 3 Release Date. Right before the conclusion of season 2 in 2019, the Titans...
TV & VideosIGN

Titans Season 3 - Official Trailer

The Titans travel to Gotham to confront new threats. Check out this brand new official trailer for your first glimpse of Red Hood in live action. The hit series returns August 12 - Seasons 1 and 2 streaming now on HBO Max.
MoviesCollider

New 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set Photo Reveals a Potential Twist for a Classic Character

Christopher McQuarrie is giving fans a new (albeit minuscule) glance into the world of Mission: Impossible 7. In a new Instagram post, the veteran Mission: Impossible director and writer posted a photo of actress Rebecca Ferguson — who has played former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in the franchise's last two films — in costume during the filming of the delayed seventh installment.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC Teases New Role for the Arrowverse's Batwoman

The Infinite Frontier initiative has brought a lot of characters into (or back into) the fold of DC Comics, setting up stories that are expected to play out in some fascinating ways. One of the most surprising additions to the canon as of late was the debut of Ryan Wilder — the current holder of the Batwoman mantle on the eponymous The CW series — in Batgirl #50 late last year. While Ryan was specificially created for the world of the TV show, seeing her canonized in the comics definitely made fans happy, and made them wonder exactly how her comic lore could unfold. In the most recent issue of Batman: Urban Legends, fans got their answer, and it just might have set Ryan on an interesting path. Spoilers for the "Wildcard" story from Batman: Urban Legends #5, from Marguerite Bennett, Sweeney Boo, Marissa Louise, and Becca Carey below!

Comments / 0

Community Policy