Shonda Rhimes extends her massive deal with Netflix to include feature films along with gaming and VR content plus live events

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Shondaland is getting bigger at Netflix, with the streaming service expanding the massive deal Shonda Rhimes first signed in Augusts 2017.

The 51-year-old Grey's Anatomy creator is extending and expanding her overall deal with Netflix to include the development of feature films, gaming and VR content and even live events, according to a Netflix press release.

The expansion also includes Rhimes' longtime producing partner Betsy Beers and includes a merchandising and licensing agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RW7k8_0arXYlDC00
Streaming: Shondaland is getting bigger at Netflix, with the streaming service expanding the massive deal Shonda Rhimes first signed in Augusts 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mM9pJ_0arXYlDC00
Netflix: The 51-year-old Grey's Anatomy creator is extending and expanding her overall deal with Netflix to include the development of feature films, gaming and VR content and even live events, according to a Netflix press release

The streaming service is also investing in the, 'financial and technical infrastructure' for Rhimes to create Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility (DEIA) programs to increase representation for underrepresented groups in the U.S. and U.K.

'When Ted (Sarandos) and I decided to break the traditional network TV business model to move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both taking a leap into the unknown,' Rhimes said in a statement.

'Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFHQo_0arXYlDC00
Diversity: The streaming service is also investing in the, 'financial and technical infrastructure' for Rhimes to create Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility (DEIA) programs to increase representation for underrepresented groups in the U.S. and U.K

'Ted, Bela (Bejaria) and the entire team at Netflix have been tremendous partners during every step of the process, supporting my creative vision and showing a continued dedication to the innovation that has made Netflix such a powerhouse. The Shondaland team and I are thrilled and excited to be expanding our relationship with our content partners at Netflix,' Rhimes concluded.

The deal comes on the heels of Netflix and Shondaland's remarkable success with Bridgerton, created by Chris Van Dusen, based on Julia Quinn's book, and executive produced by Rhimes and Beers.

The show's first season was watched by 82 Million member households around the world in its first 28 days, smashing Netflix records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtBP3_0arXYlDC00
Big hit: The deal comes on the heels of Netflix and Shondaland's remarkable success with Bridgerton, created by Chris Van Dusen, based on Julia Quinn's book, and executive produced by Rhimes and Beers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIcd0_0arXYlDC00
Record-breaker: The show's first season was watched by 82 Million member households around the world in its first 28 days, smashing Netflix records

The show's second season is already in production, with Netflix also renewing the romance series for a third and fourth seasons.

Netflix is also expanding Bridgerton even further with a new spin-off exploring the origins of Queen Charlotte.

Rhimes will write and executive produce the series, which will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p89qU_0arXYlDC00
Renewed: The show's second season is already in production, with Netflix also renewing the romance series for a third and fourth seasons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BFFF_0arXYlDC00
Writer: Rhimes will write and executive produce the series, which will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury

Rhimes also created the upcoming series Inventing Anna, which she executive produces alongside Beers.

The limited series stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox and Alexis Floyd, with David Frankel directing the first episode.

Shondaland Media’s Netflix documentary Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker chronicling the legendary choreographer ​and director ​Debbie Allen premiered on Netflix in November 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOhwJ_0arXYlDC00
Coming soon: Rhimes also created the upcoming series Inventing Anna, which she executive produces alongside Beers

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

