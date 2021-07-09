Matt Damon attends celebratory dinner after Stillwater premiere with co-star Abigail Breslin and cast after 'tearing up' during five minute standing ovation at Cannes

Matt Damon attended a celebratory dinner after the premiere of his new film Stillwater at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night.

The actor joined co-star Abigail Breslin and other cast members, along with the film's director, after reportedly tearing up during a five minute standing ovation following the movie.

The dinner guests dined at La Terrasse restaurant in the French city, posing together for snaps on the patio.

The men looked dapper in black tuxedos, with actress Abigail wore a floor-length green off-shoulder gown with a beaded detailing and a silken train.

Camille Cottin wore a black Dior dress, while Abigail modeled a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.

According to Twitter, Matt - an Oscar-winning writer as well as actor - became overwhelmed with emotion at the strong reaction to the film.

He stars as a man who travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, as she is in prison for a murder she says she didn't commit.

Call My Agent! actress Camille plays the character Virginie, a French woman who aids him in his mission.

Abigail, of Little Miss Sunshine fame, plays the role of Matt's daughter, Allison.

The last time Matt attended Cannes was in 2013 for the screening of Steven Soderbergh's Behind The Candelabra.

Matt is set to take part in the Rendez-vous experience section of the festival on Friday.

New film: The crime drama will be released on August 6 2021

During this portion of the festival Matt will share to an audience the secrets of his career.

In this segment, numerous film-industry veterans will discuss their experience in cinema.

Among other film icons who will be speaking in this part of the festival will be the French actress Isabelle Huppert and filmmaker Steve Mcqueen.

The crime drama will be released on August 6th 2021.