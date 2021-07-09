Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Matt Damon attends celebratory dinner after Stillwater premiere with co-star Abigail Breslin and cast after 'tearing up' during five minute standing ovation at Cannes

By Andrew Bullock For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Matt Damon attended a celebratory dinner after the premiere of his new film Stillwater at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night.

The actor joined co-star Abigail Breslin and other cast members, along with the film's director, after reportedly tearing up during a five minute standing ovation following the movie.

The dinner guests dined at La Terrasse restaurant in the French city, posing together for snaps on the patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajC9s_0arXYkKT00
Matt Damon attended a celebratory dinner after the premiere of his new film Stillwater at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night [pictured with director Tom McCarthy]

The men looked dapper in black tuxedos, with actress Abigail wore a floor-length green off-shoulder gown with a beaded detailing and a silken train.

Camille Cottin wore a black Dior dress, while Abigail modeled a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.

According to Twitter, Matt - an Oscar-winning writer as well as actor - became overwhelmed with emotion at the strong reaction to the film.

He stars as a man who travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, as she is in prison for a murder she says she didn't commit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWTQX_0arXYkKT00
Woman in green: The actor joined co-star Abigail Breslin [pictured] and other cast members, along with the film's director, after reportedly tearing up during a five minute standing ovation following the movie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjZ1m_0arXYkKT00
Dinner guests: [L-R] Abigail, Tom, Camille Cottin and Matt at La Terrasse restaurant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307g4d_0arXYkKT00
Chic: Camille wore a black cocktail dress with a belt at the waist and a tulle detailing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YH42c_0arXYkKT00
Bringing the glam: The men looked dapper in black tuxedos, with actress Abigail wore a floor-length green off-shoulder gown with a beaded detailing and a silken train

Call My Agent! actress Camille plays the character Virginie, a French woman who aids him in his mission.

Abigail, of Little Miss Sunshine fame, plays the role of Matt's daughter, Allison.

The last time Matt attended Cannes was in 2013 for the screening of Steven Soderbergh's Behind The Candelabra.

Matt is set to take part in the Rendez-vous experience section of the festival on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0Q6h_0arXYkKT00
Cos-stars: Matt posed for a snap with young actress Lilou Siauvaud
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxH1z_0arXYkKT00
Close-knit! The ensemble appear to have struck up a pally bond over the course of production
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfyIi_0arXYkKT00
Say cheese! The hunk grinned for the photographers lining the red carpet earlier that night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VyEq_0arXYkKT00
Stars: [L-R] Idir Azougli, Moussa Maaskri, Lilou Siauvaud, Camille Cottin, Matt Damon, director Tom McCarthy, Abigail Breslin and Gregory Di Meglio are pictured earlier in the evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9luD_0arXYkKT00
New film: The crime drama will be released on August 6 2021

During this portion of the festival Matt will share to an audience the secrets of his career.

In this segment, numerous film-industry veterans will discuss their experience in cinema.

Among other film icons who will be speaking in this part of the festival will be the French actress Isabelle Huppert and filmmaker Steve Mcqueen.

The crime drama will be released on August 6th 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvO3t_0arXYkKT00
Co-starring: He stars alongside the Call My Agent! actress Camille Cottin [pictured], who plays the character Virginie, a French woman who aids him in his mission

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Camille Cottin
Person
Isabelle Huppert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Actor#La Terrasse#French#Dolce Gabbana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Eternal love! Hollywood director Ron Howard and his wife of 46 years Cheryl look smitten during a morning stroll on the Gold Coast as he takes a break filming his new movie

They have been married for 46 years. And the flame is still burning bright in Hollywood power couple Ron and Cheryl Howard's marriage. The pair were pictured enjoying a loved-up morning stroll on the Gold Coast on Tuesday. During the walk, they chatted away and sipped on takeaway coffees as...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jodie Foster stuns in an elegant white dress as she hits the red carpet with wife Alexandra Hedison at the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Jodie Foster exuded elegance as she hit the star-studded red carpet for the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The actress, 58, looked incredible in a figure-hugging white dress which boasted silver embellishments and a stylish slit at the back. Joining the star was her wife Alexandra...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Val Kilmer's Son and Daughter, Who Are Actors Now Too

Movie star Val Kilmer, now 61, publicly revealed in 2017 that he had spent the previous two years receiving treatment for throat cancer. He's been cancer-free for several years, but due to the tracheotomy that saved his life, the Batman Forever actor's voice has changed and he has to use a feeding tube because he can't ingest food orally. Regardless, he's continued to work, most recently piecing together a documentary about his life called Val, which just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Although he himself didn't show up to the photo call, Val Kilmer's son and daughter went in his place. To see how Mercedes and Jack Kilmer are following in their dad's footsteps and how they were involved in the moving documentary, read on.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Matt Damon’s biggest professional regret: 'You will never meet an actor who turned down more money’

Matt Damon has done well for himself, but even he is plagued with occasional what-ifs. "I was offered a little movie called Avatar," Damon told those present at a Cannes Film Festival masterclass over the weekend, according to Deadline. "James Cameron offered me 10 percent of it. I will go down in history ... you will never meet an actor who turned down more money."
Moviesimdb.com

Matt Damon Pushed Sean Penn to Star in Cannes Family Drama ‘Flag Day’ Opposite His Daughter

Sean Penn defiantly swims against the Hollywood current with “Flag Day,” a labor of love that harkens back to another era of moviemaking. Jennifer Vogel’s memoir “Flim-Flam Man: A True Family History,” published in 2004, resisted film financing over 18 years, said producer William Horberg (“The Queen’s Gambit”) at the Cannes afterparty at the Martinez. Back at the start, producer Michael De Luca loved the project, and after many detours and obstacles, when the MGM studio head saw the nearly finished film, enthusiastically acquired it for release in 2021 (just as the studio was acquired by Amazon). Horberg was joyful at the film’s good fortune.
Moviesiosconews.com

Matt Damon brings 'Stillwater' to Cannes

Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin hit the red carpet to promote new American crime drama "Stillwater." The film is showing out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Matt Damon’s ‘Stillwater’ Finds Solid Cannes Reviews, but Is That Enough for Theaters?

Matt Damon’s drama “Stillwater” is not at Cannes to capture prizes. Directed and co-written by “Spotlight” Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy, Damon plays an Oklahoma everyman who tries to free his daughter (Abigail Breslin) from a French prison with help from local single mom Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”). Instead, Focus Features is using the festival to launch the accessible family drama out of competition as a marketing platform for its July 30 wide release. After all, Damon is a global movie star who can generate press coverage by tearing up at the gala world premiere. This movie with a working-class vibe played well at its gala premiere July 8.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.
Stillwater, OKTulsa World

Matt Damon talks 'Stillwater' on 'CBS Sunday Morning'

Academy Award winner Matt Damon, star of a critically praised new film (“Stillwater”) that includes scenes shot in Oklahoma towns, was interviewed by Seth Doane for a “CBS Sunday Morning” segment that will air Sunday, July 18. “CBS Sunday Morning” begins at 8 a.m. and airs locally on KOTV channel 6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy