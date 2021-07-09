Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Contagious Delta variant hits Montana; 95% of hospitalized are unvaccinated

By Darrell Ehrlick
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcLbG_0arXYgnZ00

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to pop up in Montana, public health officials are urging residents who have either not been vaccinated or only had one dose to get protected because the viral strain seems to spread more rapidly and may be more severe.

The Delta variant — known officially as SARS-CoV-2-B.1.617.2 — seems to spread more quickly, and it has led other countries to implement new rounds of quarantine and public health measures.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services tracks the number of confirmed cases, and also the number of variants. For example, the Alpha or “UK” variant has been far more common in Montana, with a total of 457 cases reported. However, the Delta variant, which was confirmed in Cascade County on Wednesday, has been steadily growing throughout the state. As of Wednesday, it had been detected 33 times, with confirmed cases in Beaverhead, Big Horn, Carbon, Cascade, Flathead, Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Musselshell and Yellowstone counties.

Yale Medicine reports that the Delta variant was first reported in the United States in March and is now the dominant strain in the country. The variant was first detected in India in December.

F.Perry Wilson, a Yale Medicine Epidemiologist, said the Delta variant is spreading 50 percent faster than the Alpha variant, which spread 50 percent faster than the original strain of COVID-19.

“In a completely unmitigated environment — where no one is vaccinated or wearing masks — it’s estimated that the average person infected with the original coronavirus strain will infect 2.5 other people,” Wilson said. “In the same environment, Delta would spread from one person to maybe 3.5 or four people.”

Public health officials in Montana say the new strain is becoming more common and leaving unvaccinated people at much higher risk.

Currently, 47 percent of Montana’s population is vaccinated, or 432,327 residents as of Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control reports that 48 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, putting Montana almost exactly on average for vaccines.

However, a breakdown of state statistics demonstrates the differences between those who are vaccinated and those who are not. Jon Ebelt, communications director for the Montana DPHHS, reported that the department had analyzed data from April 25 through last week and found that 95 percent of Montanans who were hospitalized for COVID-19 during that period had not received a vaccine. Nearly three-quarters of all residents more than 60 years old have been fully vaccinated.

Because of sheer numbers, more Montanans have been hospitalized with the Alpha or UK variant of COVID. However, the numbers for the Delta variant are giving officials much more concern. For example, out of the 33 cases of Delta COVID, 30 had been tracked through the progression of the disease. Seven of 30 needed hospitalization, or 23 percent, far exceeding the hospitalization rate of other variants. One of those cases resulted in death.

Even though full data and tracking has not been reported, Yale Medicine and the Washington Post reported that solid estimates from Great Britain show that patients infected with the Delta variant are twice as likely to wind up needing hospitalization.

However, new reports in the journal Nature show that the two-dose mRNA vaccines offer significant protection against the Delta variant, and even on breakthrough cases, those vaccinated often resulted in less severe cases. Meanwhile, the same report found that a single dose of the two-stage treatment offers little protection.

A resurgent virus, experts warn, could lead to a surge in cases at hospitals as well as put communities at risk.

Ebelt said the state continues to urge residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves, but also to help alleviate the strain on the healthcare system and get closer to herd immunity, which will impact the virus’ ability to spread and mutate.

In June 2021, the average daily COVID hospitalization was 54 people, down from a daily average high of 427 people in November 2020, Ebelt said.

Currently in Montana, there are 441 active cases, with nearly a quarter of those in Yellowstone County, and 89 new cases reported to the state’s website.

The post Contagious Delta variant hits Montana; 95% of hospitalized are unvaccinated appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 34

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
611
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Montana Vaccines
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Yellowstone National Park#Hospitalization#Beaverhead#Big Horn#Flathead#Gallatin#Lewis And Clark Madison#Americans#The Montana Dphhs#Montanans#Covid#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Montanan

Gianforte issues statewide wildland fire emergency

With moderate to severe drought conditions in nearly 85 percent of the state and no end to temperatures reaching triple digits, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has declared a statewide wildland fire emergency, which will allow him to mobilize state and National Guard resources as well as ask for other state’s help in battling blazes. Gianforte’s […] The post Gianforte issues statewide wildland fire emergency appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Montanan

Biden: ‘The big lie is just that, a big lie’

Returning to the state that handed him the White House, President Joe Biden made a passionate plea Tuesday for Americans to rise up and protect their voting rights from a series of restrictive measures pushed by Republicans in Washington and in state capitols nationwide.    “It’s up to all of us to protect that right – […] The post Biden: ‘The big lie is just that, a big lie’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Official: Fire season stretching resources thin

Montana’s firefighting resources are stretched thin as the state faces down a possibly historic fire season and some of the worst drought on record, state officials testified in a meeting of the Water Policy Interim Commission on Thursday. The state, the rest of the Northern Rockies region and then the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

‘The most contagious version’: Dr. Ashish Jha weighs in on the Delta variant spike

"Everybody is either going to end up at some point getting vaccinated or they’re going to end up getting infected." The Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a huge spike in reported cases, even causing some counties around the U.S. to reinstate a mask mandate. More than 97% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated individuals, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, during a White House press conference.
Texas Stateruralradio.com

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

(NEW YORK) — A major Texas hospital system has reported its first case of the lambda COVID-19 variant, as the state reels from the rampant delta variant. Houston Methodist Hospital, which operates eight hospitals in its network, said the first lambda case was confirmed Monday. The lambda variant was first...

Comments / 34

Community Policy