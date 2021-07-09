Photographer's shopping centre exhibition shows the authentic face of black Britain

When I hear the words ‘chicken shop’ there are three things I think of: five wings and chips for £2.50, cans of Miranda, and Amelia Dimoldenberg. Amelia is another impressive multi-hyphenate (comedian-presenter-journalist-chicken nugget connoisseur) who proves that when you work hard, work smart and put your all into your passions, it really does pay off. She started her first YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date, seven years ago, interviewing grime artists and celebrities from AJ Tracey to Kurtan from This Country through the medium of dead-pan, awkward dates in chicken shops across London (a series which got me through much of my young adulthood, watching while revising, on my lunch break at work, and, of course, throughout the last year and a half of lockdown). The winning combination of her awkward character and the unaffected nature of the talent she interviews sets her apart in the comedy scene, and she’s continued to put that unmistakable Amelia spin on everything she’s turned her hand at since.