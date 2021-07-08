Cancel
OutKast celebrates 25th anniversary of “ATLiens” with deluxe album, custom collections and more

Hastings Tribune
 14 days ago

On Aug. 27, 1996, OutKast hit mainstream airwaves with their second studio album “ATLiens.”. With nearly 2 million copies sold nationwide and double-platinum certification, OutKast generated Billboard charting hits — “Elevators (Me & You),” “ATLiens” and “Jazzy Belle” — that elevated the hip-hop duo from Atlanta’s underground music scene. On...

