Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Gold Hill Mesa host site for Children’s Literacy Center free one-on-one tutoring sessions

By Jasmine Arenas
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKly6_0arXYZZM00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More kids will have the opportunity to catch up on their reading this summer for free. The Children’s Literacy Center, a non-profit organization serving across Colorado tutors students reading below grade level.

The Children’s Literacy Center, has a host site at Gold Hill Mesa Community Center and it has been a key component throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in helping children succeed. Now it is a program the community can count on throughout the summer and upcoming school year.

“Children have been overwhelmed, parents have been overwhelmed, teachers have been overwhelmed, school districts have been overwhelmed…it's been a really tough year," expressed Gina Solazzi, the Executive Director of The Children’s Literacy Center .

It's not a secret that students across the country and in Colorado are struggling in the classroom. But the Children's Literacy Program understands that and has been offering free tutoring sessions to students across Southern Colorado.

"Everybody is looking for a little help right now and our volunteers are pretty much the saviors now,” expressed Solazzi.

The program is 100 percent volunteer-based and volunteers are usually asked to donate one hour twice a week of their time.

"They come in, they give their time, they sit down with these kids, they relieve some pressure and they help make up the difference of the losses that happened over the last year,” added Solazzi.

The non-profit has been around for more than 20 years, but this past year has proved to be perhaps one of the most difficult in education and the work is not over, in fact, they are just getting started.

"As parents and schools and students take a breath this summer, I think what we are going to find in the fall is not only is the need really increased but the feedback and the desire for the program has absolutely increased," Solazzi said.

That's why they want people to be aware of the free tutoring sessions available to students this summer and this upcoming school year at certain sites across Southern Colorado.

"Gold Hill Mesa is the perfect example, they stepped up and said, 'We'd love to host a site,' and the tutors here come from this community," added Solazzi.

The non-profit looks to practice safety first, asking volunteers to be vaccinated in order to join. For more information on how to become a host site or a volunteer head on over to their website, The Children’s Literacy Center .

The post Gold Hill Mesa host site for Children’s Literacy Center free one-on-one tutoring sessions appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
893
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Education
City
Center, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
City
Mesa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tutors#Tutoring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Education
Related
Woodland Park, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park School District no longer requiring masks

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Woodland Park School District is no longer requiring masks. According to a press release, the decision is in response to Governor Jared Polis ending the health emergency executive orders. District employees are advised to become vaccinated. However, it is not mandatory. The district also says families are not required to The post Woodland Park School District no longer requiring masks appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sesquicentennial Minute: The controversy over Balanced Rock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the most popular places to take a picture in Colorado Springs was actually a hot spot for tourists a hundred years ago. And according to a local historian, the stress and controversy surrounding it made the first owner of the natural wonder "wildly unhappy." A man named Paul The post Sesquicentennial Minute: The controversy over Balanced Rock appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

A Pueblo family serves those that serve

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the last two years, the Herrera family have brought it upon themselves to host a free picnic for the Pueblo Police and Fire departments. Nick and Roseanna Herrera make all of the barbecue in house, and they pay for other food and drink themselves for both departments. “We do it in The post A Pueblo family serves those that serve appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Four new businesses celebrate grand openings in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four new businesses in downtown Colorado Springs are celebrating a grand opening on Thursday, July 22nd. Storefront business growth has been on a record-setting pace in the city center this year despite the challenges of 2020. Ribbon cuttings and grand openings include Tejon Eatery, the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, Brakeman's The post Four new businesses celebrate grand openings in downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Moose seen in Colorado Springs rescued by CPW, Fort Carson soldiers

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Through a combined effort from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Fort Carson Conservation Law Enforcement officers, a bull moose is safe and back in the mountains. The moose was originally spotted on a golf course at the Country Club of Colorado near Cheyenne Mountain Monday. CPW said having a moose The post Moose seen in Colorado Springs rescued by CPW, Fort Carson soldiers appeared first on KRDO.
Teller County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Popular Horsethief Falls Trail near Pikes Peak at center of dispute between property owner, Forest Service

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mike Locke has decided, for now, against posting No Trespassing signs on part of his property where a popular U.S. Forest Service hiking trail crosses. Locke had posted a sign alerting hikers that a segment of the Horsethief Falls Trail on 76 feet of his property would be blocked after The post Popular Horsethief Falls Trail near Pikes Peak at center of dispute between property owner, Forest Service appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Mt. Carmel Veterans Center awarded 100K Grant to get veterans back to work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center has received a $100,000 grant from the Adolph Coors Foundation to support veteran and military family programs, including employment assistance, emergency support, case management and behavioral health. “The Mt. Carmel team is proud to deliver wrap-around services for military veterans and their families, helping The post Mt. Carmel Veterans Center awarded 100K Grant to get veterans back to work appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County honors local farmer with Henry ‘Carl’ Musso Day

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo County farmer, who's dedicated his life to providing Southern Colorado with quality produce, was honored Tuesday by the Pueblo County Board of County Commissioners. KRDO's news partners, The Pueblo Chieftain, had the chance to sit down with the man and listen to how a little Italian farm grew The post Pueblo County honors local farmer with Henry ‘Carl’ Musso Day appeared first on KRDO.
Larkspur, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Retired Fort Carson veteran gifted new home

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) -- A retired Fort Carson veteran received the keys to their brand new home in Larkspur Wednesday. Retired Sgt. William "Jaye" VanBoening was a Motor Transportation Operator stationed at Fort Carson, 360th Transportation Company, during his 15-month deployment to Iraq. He also served two tours in Afghanistan before being honorably discharged in The post Retired Fort Carson veteran gifted new home appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Beach House at Prospect Lake back open for Summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Eni R. Jaspersen Beach House at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park reopened Tuesday, July 13 after being closed for renovations for nearly two years. The nearly 80-year-old renovated beach house features indoor and outdoor learning spaces, an outdoor gathering area with boulder seating, a rentable indoor great room for community The post Beach House at Prospect Lake back open for Summer appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Eating Disorder support group see influx in patients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Eating Disorder Foundation in Denver says they are seeing a 1,030% increase in new monthly support group members since the beginning of the pandemic. It's another type of serious health fallout since the pandemic began: the number of young people looking for help with eating disorders is way now up in Southern The post Eating Disorder support group see influx in patients appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Tiny homes community planned for western El Paso County; believed to be first along Colorado’s Front Range

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Littleton-based company has announced plans to establish a community of tiny homes near Colorado Springs. The company, Life Size: Tiny Communities, anticipates opening the community next fall. Joe Callantine, the president and founder, says that the community will be the first of its kind along Colorado's Front Range. The post Tiny homes community planned for western El Paso County; believed to be first along Colorado’s Front Range appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Moose spotted on golf course in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If a birdie is when you shoot one under par, what do you call a moose on the golf course? It's just a Monday in Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks & Wildlife shared a video of a moose roaming the course at the Country Club of Colorado near Cheyenne Mountain, but The post Moose spotted on golf course in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Rental assistance offered for El Paso County residents amid pandemic

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County residents can apply for rental assistance through the state-run Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The program provides assistance with rent and rental arrears to eligible tenants and landlords who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. El Paso County partnered with the Colorado Division The post Rental assistance offered for El Paso County residents amid pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Last payment made on 2016 ‘No Man’s Land’ project by El Paso County Commissioners

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved spending the remaining $562,000 of the $30 million Westside Avenue Action Plan, an improvement project along West Colorado Avenue between 31st Street and Manitou Springs. The money reimburses construction workers for upgrades already completed along that stretch, although some final steps -- such The post Last payment made on 2016 ‘No Man’s Land’ project by El Paso County Commissioners appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Up close with African penguins at the Pueblo Zoo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo gave VIP, behind-the-scenes access to their perky penguin population on Monday. KRDO Photojournalist Andrea Vasquez had the chance to visit the zoo's African penguins, some of the most endangered birds in the world. Zookeepers say climate change, overfishing, and people harvesting their eggs and guano have dwindled the The post Up close with African penguins at the Pueblo Zoo appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews complete water main repairs at Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities announced repairs to a water main break at Garden of the Gods Road completed. On July 13, crews shut down a section of Garden of the Gods Rd. between N. Chestnut St. to Rusina Rd. after a water main break. CSU crews spent the week The post Crews complete water main repairs at Garden of the Gods Road appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Law banning traveling elephant performances takes effect amid Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) — A new Colorado law, known as the "Traveling Animal Protection Act," will officially take effect on Aug. 14, during the last week of the Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur. The festival allows people to purchase rides on elephants and also features the animals in parades. However, Senate Bill 21-135 is looking The post Law banning traveling elephant performances takes effect amid Colorado Renaissance Festival appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Suds for Kids: Donation-based carwash raises money for Children’s Hospital of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local group is keeping its new tradition of giving back to Children's Hospital with a donation-based car wash on Friday. The Colorado Springs CPA and accounting firm, WCG Inc., held the Suds for Kids car wash with all proceeds going directly to the Children's Hospital of Colorado. The hospital The post Suds for Kids: Donation-based carwash raises money for Children’s Hospital of Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Olympic and Paralympic Museum offers glimpse into what it takes to be an athlete

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Want to feel the burn like the best athletes in the world? The US Olympic and Paralympic Museum is hosting a chance to work out with an athlete in Colorado Springs. The workouts are hosted by two-time Paralympic Alpine Skier Tyler Carter, and they give a glimpse into what his The post Olympic and Paralympic Museum offers glimpse into what it takes to be an athlete appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy