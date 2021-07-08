Gold Hill Mesa host site for Children’s Literacy Center free one-on-one tutoring sessions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More kids will have the opportunity to catch up on their reading this summer for free. The Children’s Literacy Center, a non-profit organization serving across Colorado tutors students reading below grade level.

The Children’s Literacy Center, has a host site at Gold Hill Mesa Community Center and it has been a key component throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in helping children succeed. Now it is a program the community can count on throughout the summer and upcoming school year.

“Children have been overwhelmed, parents have been overwhelmed, teachers have been overwhelmed, school districts have been overwhelmed…it's been a really tough year," expressed Gina Solazzi, the Executive Director of The Children’s Literacy Center .

It's not a secret that students across the country and in Colorado are struggling in the classroom. But the Children's Literacy Program understands that and has been offering free tutoring sessions to students across Southern Colorado.

"Everybody is looking for a little help right now and our volunteers are pretty much the saviors now,” expressed Solazzi.

The program is 100 percent volunteer-based and volunteers are usually asked to donate one hour twice a week of their time.

"They come in, they give their time, they sit down with these kids, they relieve some pressure and they help make up the difference of the losses that happened over the last year,” added Solazzi.

The non-profit has been around for more than 20 years, but this past year has proved to be perhaps one of the most difficult in education and the work is not over, in fact, they are just getting started.

"As parents and schools and students take a breath this summer, I think what we are going to find in the fall is not only is the need really increased but the feedback and the desire for the program has absolutely increased," Solazzi said.

That's why they want people to be aware of the free tutoring sessions available to students this summer and this upcoming school year at certain sites across Southern Colorado.

"Gold Hill Mesa is the perfect example, they stepped up and said, 'We'd love to host a site,' and the tutors here come from this community," added Solazzi.

The non-profit looks to practice safety first, asking volunteers to be vaccinated in order to join. For more information on how to become a host site or a volunteer head on over to their website, The Children’s Literacy Center .

The post Gold Hill Mesa host site for Children’s Literacy Center free one-on-one tutoring sessions appeared first on KRDO .