As the delta variant spreads in San Antonio, here’s what to know about the new strain of COVID-19
The delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of last week, the strain accounted for about 20% of San Antonio’s positive COVID-19 tests, which followed national and state trends. It is estimated the delta variant now makes up almost half of all cases in Texas, UT Health San Antonio pediatrician Dr. Tess Barton told the San Antonio Report on Thursday.sanantonioreport.org
