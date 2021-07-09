As the delta variant spreads in San Antonio, here’s what to know about the new strain of COVID-19

Two rare viruses with the phrase "monkey" in their name are making headlines right now. Monkeypox turned heads at the end of last week, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that an American who had recently traveled to Nigeria was diagnosed with the potentially serious virus. The patient traveled on two flights—one from Lagos, Nigeria, to Atlanta on July 8, and the other from Atlanta to Dallas on July 9. CDC officials are currently trying to track down those who came into contact with the patient. The patient, who has not been publicly identified, is currently hospitalized in Dallas.