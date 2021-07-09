Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

As the delta variant spreads in San Antonio, here’s what to know about the new strain of COVID-19

By Lindsey Carnett
Posted by 
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of last week, the strain accounted for about 20% of San Antonio’s positive COVID-19 tests, which followed national and state trends. It is estimated the delta variant now makes up almost half of all cases in Texas, UT Health San Antonio pediatrician Dr. Tess Barton told the San Antonio Report on Thursday.

sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#Covid 19#Ut Health San Antonio#The San Antonio Report#Cdc#University Health#World Health Organization#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
FDA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Public HealthGainesville.com

Why are fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID? Should I start wearing a mask again?

Florida Representative Vern Buchanan (16th District) has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, according to his office. USA 3x3 women's basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but has said she will not be competing after she tested positive. She was also fully vaccinated, as were more of over 50 people connected to the games who have tested positive for COVID so far, such as Czech beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič.
Texas Stateruralradio.com

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

(NEW YORK) — A major Texas hospital system has reported its first case of the lambda COVID-19 variant, as the state reels from the rampant delta variant. Houston Methodist Hospital, which operates eight hospitals in its network, said the first lambda case was confirmed Monday. The lambda variant was first...
SciencePosted by
Health

Monkey B Virus and Monkeypox Cases Have Recently Been Reported—Here's What the Differences Are

Two rare viruses with the phrase "monkey" in their name are making headlines right now. Monkeypox turned heads at the end of last week, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that an American who had recently traveled to Nigeria was diagnosed with the potentially serious virus. The patient traveled on two flights—one from Lagos, Nigeria, to Atlanta on July 8, and the other from Atlanta to Dallas on July 9. CDC officials are currently trying to track down those who came into contact with the patient. The patient, who has not been publicly identified, is currently hospitalized in Dallas.
Houston, TXPosted by
The Week

Lambda, a COVID-19 'variant of interest,' reported in Houston

Houston Methodist Hospital has confirmed its first case of the Lambda coronavirus variant, the Texas hospital system announced Tuesday. First detected in Peru in December, Lambda has been designated as "a variant of interest" by the World Health Organization, and shares mutations in common with the Gamma variant, which is dominant in Brazil. While Lambda is the predominant strain in Peru, health officials say the Delta variant is still the primary concern in the U.S.
Public Healthcbs3duluth.com

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

NEW YORK — Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases. “The best way...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
McAlester News

5 THINGS TO KNOW: CDC explains the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines

Effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine is addressed by the Centers for Disease Control. 1. Are the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the U.S. effective?. All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19 as seen in clinical trial settings. 2. What about in real...
Public HealthCNBC

Vaccinated people can transmit the delta variant—and 3 other things to know about the dominant Covid strain

The delta variant's "rapid rise is troubling," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the dangerous Covid strain in a White House press briefing Thursday. The more transmissible delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, representing over 50% of cases across the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Public HealthThe Big Lead

Emergency Physician Battling COVID Begs for Americans to Stop Getting Information from Fox News

Rob Davidson, an emergency physician in Michigan, wrote an op-ed for NBC News on Friday in which he describes how his job mitigating the dangers of COVID is made harder by his patients' reliance on Fox News for information. Calling it deceptive propaganda, Davidson concludes that the science should be dictating decisions, not cable news. He also places the onus on right-wing media instead of his patients, blaming the entities and not the people bearing the often deadly affects of the virus.
Posted by
Dharmendra Choudhary

First Case Of Rare 'Monkeypox' Registered In USA, First Time In 20 Years

In Texas, America, a person infected with 'monkeypox' has been found. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given this information on Friday. In Texas, America, a person infected with 'monkeypox' has been found. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given this information on Friday. Such a case of 'monkeypox' has come to the fore for the first time. This viral disease has been found in an American resident, who recently visited Nigeria. The person has been admitted to the hospital. For the first time in 20 years, such a case has come to the fore.
Public HealthCharlotteObserver.com

Traveling abroad? Here are nations with the lowest, highest COVID risk levels, CDC says

Travel plans are back on for many seeking adventures abroad after the pandemic — but experts warn some countries are safer than others when assessing your COVID-19 risk. An online tool by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers recommendations, or Travel Health Notices, alerting travelers to health and safety threats across the globe. The 4-level system ranks destinations based on reported COVID-19 data.
U.S. Politicsfox35orlando.com

Fauci: CDC ‘carefully looking’ at mask guidance for schools

LOS ANGELES - The American Academy of Pediatrics this week recommended universal masking in schools, even for those who are vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the academy wants to "go the extra mile" to make sure kids are protected, but said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the situation.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy