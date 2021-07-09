OpsRamp’s Ciaran Byrne on managing multicloud and hybrid environments

While cloud was supposed to simplify IT management, it also complicated other parts, such as monitoring what was going on within a sprawling environment. It was hard enough keeping track of all the different systems, applications, and tools when everything was dispersed through the corporate network and data centers. With the cloud making it easier to spin up server instances, it was easy to overlook what was running. The challenges multiplied with the shift to hybrid — the mix of cloud and on-premises — and multicloud — with applications living in different clouds.