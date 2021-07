When surveying a random group of car owners regarding the things they hate most about car ownership, more than likely, recalls will be at the top of the list. There’s the inconvenience of taking the car to get it fixed, the dealership upselling them when they come in for the fix, and the hit to the resale value the car takes when the recall order goes out. And at any given time, there’s so much recall information floating around that you may not know whether your model is affected. But if you have a 2020 or 2021 Nissan Sentra, here’s what you need to know.