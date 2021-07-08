Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tampa Parties Once More and Vita Vea Is Smack in the Middle of It

By Dan Raley
Posted by 
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 12 days ago

When it comes to celebrating, no one seems to be having more fun these days than Vita Vea.

Who knew that Tampa would become a nonstop city of champions for him.

The party that never ends.

A perpetual hangover.

Five months ago, the former University of Washington defensive tackle and acknowledged gregarious human being and extra-large athlete was everywhere when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Kansas City 31-9 to capture Super Bowl LV — in Tampa.

Pouring Gatorade on coach Bruce Arians at the game.

Pouring water on Arians at the private party.

Riding around on a yacht in the local waterways.

Smoking a cigar and caressing the Super Bowl trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzqpF_0arXXqPo00
Vita Vea held the Super Bowl trophy like a baby. USA TODAY Sports

Well, Tampa and Vea aren't content with just chalking up landmark football success for the Florida metropolis.

On Wednesday night, the hard-to-miss 6-foot-4, 346-pound footballer shared in the city's second consecutive Stanley Cup championship, turning fun-loving ice hockey fan.

The cameras quickly shifted to Vea in the stands as the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning shut out Montreal 1-0 to take the final series 4-1.

Vea shared himself once more in life-of-the-party fashion, downing or "shotgunning" a beer while wearing half of it as the hockey title was secured. Check out the joyous Vita moment in this video.

You can't miss him.

Huge guy. Huge smile. Enjoying the good times. Feeling like a winner month after month.

Vea is one of those guys who's naturally going to bond with his pro city because he has that larger-than-life personality that comes through at all times.

Championships, for him and his Tampa sporting brethren, are becoming habit-forming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvgCS_0arXXqPo00
Bruce Arians was never safe with Vita Vea around. USA TODAY Sports

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
145
Followers
434
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Tampa Bay Lightning#American Football#University Of Washington#Nhl#Husky Maven#Danraley1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Super Bowl LV
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Vea Cracks ESPN’s Top 10 DTs – Barely

Bucs DT Vita Vea has made ESPN’s top ten defensive tackle ranking released on Tuesday – barely. The massive defensive tackle slotted in at No. 9, his first year cracking the list. Vea played just five regular season games in 2020 before a broken ankle ended his regular season in Week 5. During that time, Vea notched two sacks and three tackles-for-loss.
NFLOnward State

Micah Parsons Fulfills Promise, Surprises His Mom With A House

Micah Parsons fulfilled a lifelong promise to his mother this week when he bought her a brand-new home. According to his Instagram story Saturday, Parsons surprised his mother with a house in Dallas, Texas, that’s “all for [her].” The former Penn State linebacker didn’t delve into details with his post, but it’s clear his mom is a pretty big fan.
Tampa, FL987theshark.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Victory Boat Parade and Post-Parade Party Info

We’re getting kind of spoiled by all these championship parades. But we’re always down for another one! Tampa Bay’s third championship boat parade in less than a year will happen next week. The City of Tampa and the Tampa Bay Lightning just confirmed plans for a boat parade along the...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently made good on a promise to this mother with his new NFL contract. The Cowboys' 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, who will get $17 million guaranteed over his four-year rookie deal (including a $9 million signing bonus and a team option for Year 5), used some of that money to purchase his mother a brand new home in the Dallas area.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

There continues to be a lot of speculation about the future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently under investigation after more than a dozen women accused the star quarterback of sexual misconduct. It’s unclear what type of punishment Watson could be facing from the NFL. However, the star quarterback is currently preparing to play this season.
NFL247Sports

Mock 2022 draft has four Texas A&M players going in the first round

National Football League teams are expected to take notice of Texas A&M when the 2022 NFL Draft rolls around next spring as the program is projected to have as many as four players selected in the first round. All four came to Aggieland as part of the program's 2019 recruiting class and are projected to declare early after their third season on campus (which is a testimony to just how good they've been during their time in College Station). They've also been a driving force behind the overall improvement in the program, helping A&M go from a top 25 team the year before their arrival to a contender for the College Football Playoff as sophomores.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Announces College GameDay Destinations For First 2 Weeks

ESPN has revealed its first two College GameDay locations for the 2021 season, including a Week 0 trip that will mark a first for the popular show. The GameDay crew will start things off with a journey to Atlanta for the Week 0 matchup between North Carolina Central and Alcorn State on August 28. It will be the first time the show will visit the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Morrison Chooses Notre Dame over Huskies, Alabama

Benjamin Morrison, another one of those Arizona defensive backs that the University of Washington so covets, decided on Thursday he would not become another Byron Murphy, Dom Hampton or Jacobe Covington. The cornerback from Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix chose Notre Dame over Alabama and the Huskies. While recruiting setbacks...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

The Confounding NFL Journey for Ex-Husky TE Hunter Bryant

The NFL decided long ago, for whatever reason, it was going to make it hard for Hunter Bryant to become a valued member. The former University of Washington tight end, after skipping the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl to protect his draft interests, went undrafted. Signed by the Detroit Lions, Bryant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy