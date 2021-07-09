Cancel
Senators Ask SEC To Probe Didi IPO

The question on the lips of two senators is whether Didi Chuxing, a ridesharing giant that went public last week, misled American investors, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said they want the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to see if Didi came out transparently enough regarding the contact it had with Chinese regulators before it listed shares, according to FT. Those concerns were spurred by China’s internet regulator’s request that the Didi app be taken off the domestic stores, citing concerns of data security.

