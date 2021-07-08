AJ Styles Responds To Fan Who Says He’s Not Being Used Properly
When AJ Styles first joined WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2016 there were a lot of questions regarding how he would be booked, but it didn’t take long before The Phenomenal One became one of the top stars in the company. Styles went on to become a Grand Slam Champion, and he’s also feuded with some big names such as John Cena. The official WWE on FOX Twitter account recently asked fans to name their favorite John Cena vs. AJ Styles match, and one fan responded with the following comment: “Back when AJ Styles was used properly…”stillrealtous.com
Comments / 0