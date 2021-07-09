Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Olympics Fans banned at Tokyo-area venues due to virus

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWBEm_0arXXMNM00
IOC president Thomas Bach (on-screen) and Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto, left, wave at the beginning of the five-party meeting in Tokyo on Thursday. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

TOKYO — Fans will be banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin in two weeks, the city’s governor said Thursday after meeting with organizers of the pandemic-postponed games.

That means the Olympics will be a largely TV-only event, after the Japanese government put the capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency because of rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant.

The declaration was made by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the spectator ban was agreed to by Japanese Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, and the metropolitan government of Tokyo.

It was a serious blow for Japanese taxpayers and local organizers of the games, which already had been postponed from 2020 by the coronavirus. Hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket revenue will be lost, and that must be made up by the government. Fans also have endured months of uncertainty about whether the Olympics will go ahead.

“Many people were looking forward to watching the games at the venues, but I would like everyone to fully enjoy watching the games on TV at home,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said after the meeting. “It’s gut-wrenching because many people looked forward to watching at the venues.”

Fans from abroad were banned months ago, and the new measures will mean no spectators in stadiums and arenas around Tokyo — both indoor and outdoor venues.

The ban covers Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures — Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba. A smattering of events in outlying areas, like baseball in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, will allow a limited number of fans.

The state of emergency begins July 12 and runs through Aug. 22. The Olympics, which open July 23 and run through Aug. 8, fall entirely under the emergency period, while the Paralympics open Aug. 24.

“Taking into consideration the impact of the delta strain, and in order to prevent the resurgence of infections from spreading across the country, we need to step up virus prevention measures,” Suga said.

In principle, the July 23 opening ceremony at the new $1.4 billion National Stadium will be without paying fans, although some dignitaries, sponsors, IOC officials and others will be allowed to attend.

“We will have to review the situation about the dignitaries and stakeholders,” organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto said of the opening ceremony.

“No fans was a very difficult decision,” she added.

Hashimoto acknowledged some regrets, particularly about the decision coming so late.

“We had no choice but to arrive at the no-spectator decision,” she said. “We postponed and postponed, one after another. I have done some soul-searching about that.”

The emergency declaration made for a rude arrival for IOC President Thomas Bach, who landed Thursday in Tokyo for the games. He attended the virtual meeting on fans from his five-star hotel for IOC officials where he was self-isolating for three days.

“What can I say? Finally we are here,” Bach said, sounding upbeat as he opened the late night meeting that ended close to midnight. “I have been longing for this day for more than one year.”

Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the organizing committee, said many sponsors, federation officials and others would be considered to be “organizers” and thus would be allowed to attend venues. He said some might occupy public seating, but he said he did not know “the numerical details.”

Organizers had expected to generate about $800 million in ticket sales. Any shortfall — and it could be almost the entire amount — will have to be made up by Japanese government entities.

Japan is officially spending $15.4 billion on the Olympics, and several government audits say it’s much larger. All but $6.7 billion is public money.

Two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC allowed venues to be filled to 50% of capacity, with crowds not to exceed 10,000. The state of emergency forced the late turnaround, which was always an option if infections got worse.

On Thursday, Tokyo reported 896 new cases, up from 673 a week earlier. It’s the 19th straight day that cases have topped the mark set seven days prior. New cases on Wednesday hit 920, the highest total since 1,010 were reported on May 13.

The main focus of the emergency is a request for bars, restaurants and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close. A ban on serving alcohol is a key step to tone down Olympics-related festivities and keep people from drinking and partying. Tokyo residents are expected to face requests to stay home and watch the games on TV.

“How to stop people enjoying the Olympics from going out for drinks is a main issue,” Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said.

The rise in infections also has forced the Tokyo city government to pull the Olympic torch relay off the streets, allowing it only on remote islands off the capital’s coast.

“The infections are in their expansion phase and everyone in this country must firmly understand the seriousness of it,” said Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser.

He urged authorities to take tough measures quickly ahead of the Olympics, with summer vacations approaching.

Omi has repeatedly called for a spectator ban, calling it “abnormal” to stage an Olympics during a pandemic.

A government COVID-19 advisory panel on Wednesday expressed concerns about the resurgence of infections.

“Two-thirds of the infections in the capital region are from Tokyo, and our concern is the spread of the infections to neighboring areas,” said Ryuji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The Olympics are pushing ahead against most medical advice, partially because the postponement stalled the IOC’s income flow. It gets almost 75% from selling broadcast rights, and estimates suggest it would lose $3 billion to $4 billion if the Olympics were canceled altogether.

About 11,000 Olympians and 4,400 Paralympians are expected to enter Japan, along with tens of thousands of officials, judges, administrators, sponsors, broadcasters and media. The IOC says more than 80% of Olympic Village residents will be vaccinated.

Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths. Only 15% of Japanese are fully vaccinated, still low compared with 47.4% in the United States and almost 50% in Britain.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
Person
Yuriko Koike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Summer Olympics#Japanese#Paralympics#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Sportsfashionista.com

Team USA Will Wear Skims at the Tokyo Olympics

In less than a month, athletes from all over the world will gather in Tokyo to compete for medals and impress millions of spectators with their astounding physical talents at the delayed Summer Olympic Games. Team USA will do so with a little help from Kim Kardashian's Skims which will be providing them with undergarments, pajamas and loungewear to wear while they're in Japan.
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Five women banned from Tokyo Olympics events

Five female distance sprinters, set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, have been barred from specific events due to their high natural testosterone levels. World Athletics rules stipulate that women competing in races between 400 meters and a mile are required to have testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter.
Tokyo OlympicsHuffingtonPost

The Tokyo Olympics Are A Moral Disaster

In 2013, 80-year-old Kohei Jinno was evicted from his home in Tokyo so that Japan could build a new stadium to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. The Olympics regularly raze the homes of people like Jinno, who alongside his wife lived in a public housing complex. What sets him apart from the millions of others like him is that it was the second time it had happened: When the Olympics came to Tokyo in 1964, Jinno was evicted then too.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The Tokyo Olympics has a new plague to worry about ...

Tokyo had no idea what it signed up for when it agreed to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Olympic officials have found themselves dealing with another unexpected plague — an oyster plague, reported BBC. Yes, oysters. Thousands of the shellfish invaded a key venue...
Swimming & SurfingAOL Corp

Deaf-blind Paralympian quits Team USA when told she can't bring assistant to Tokyo

Becca Meyers is a six-time Paralympic medalist with three golds from the 2016 Rio Games. She was expected to compete for up to four medals in Tokyo. Instead she's not going. After the 26-year-old deaf-blind swimmer was told she couldn't bring her mother and personal care assistant (PCA) Maria Meyers to help her navigate Tokyo and the Olympic facilities, Meyers informed Team USA that she was quitting the team.
Combat Sportspraisebaltimore.com

Olympic Committee Blocking Taekwondo Star From Tokyo Because She Represents Haiti, Fighter Claims

A teenage star Taekwondo fighter who used to compete with Team USA says she is being blocked from fighting in the Tokyo Olympics because she represents Haiti now. Aliyah Shipman, 18, claims that U.S. Olympic officials are trying to sabotage her “dream” of fighting at the Olympics by questioning her eligibility under false pretenses. The Florida resident whose great-grandfather was born in Haiti also suggested U.S. Taekwondo officials are extorting their Haitian counterparts in an effort to prevent her from fighting.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Organizers ban all spectators from Tokyo Olympics due to Covid-19

Fans will be unable to attend any sports events during the upcoming Olympics, due to the surge in Covid infections in Japan. Also, government officials announced on Tuesday that the city will remain in a state of emergency for more than one more month. Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko noted...
FitnessCBS Austin

South Korea bans fast music and treadmills from gyms

SEOUL, South Korea (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - South Korea is banning fast treadmills in gyms to combat COVID-19. The country's health ministry says, "Harsh breathing from intense activities can spatter a lot of saliva." Fast-paced music is also banned from the country's gyms. The new measures are mandatory under South Korea's...
Public Healthcrawfordcountynow.com

Cases surge to 6-month high in Tokyo a week before Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — New coronavirus cases surged to 1,308 in Tokyo on Thursday, a six-month high, as fears rise of a possible dramatic increase that could flood hospitals during the Olympics that start in eight days. Tokyo is under a fourth state of emergency, which began Monday and requires restaurants...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Olympics: First coronavirus cases among athletes detected

Tokyo [Japan], July 18 (ANI): With just five days to go for the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics, the organising committee on Sunday informed the first cases of coronavirus have been detected at the Games Village among athletes. According to Kyodo News, the Tokyo Olympic organising committee said two athletes who are...
SportsKEDM

Tokyo Olympics CEO Doesn't Dismiss The Idea That Games Could Still Be Called Off

The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics' organizing committee is not dismissing the idea that the Games could still be canceled if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, sending a jolt through the massive event that is set to begin in a matter of days. Toshiro Muto says officials will make decisions about the viability of the Games based on what happens.
Public HealthPosted by
Field Level Media

Tokyo Olympics head won’t rule out canceling games

Just days ahead of the opening ceremony, the head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said Tuesday that he won’t rule out canceling the games over COVID-19 concerns. “We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases,” said Toshiro Muto. “So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases.”
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Two athletes infected with COVID in Tokyo Olympic Village

Two South African footballers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympic Village, where athletes are housed during the competition. The cases are the first reported among athletes at the village, according to a document from Tokyo’s Olympic-organizing committee on Sunday. There are 55 positive cases tied to the Tokyo Games.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Athletes’ Careers Could Be Ruined by a Superspreader Olympics

Athletes’ Careers Could Be Ruined by a Superspreader Olympics. According to specialists, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could result in a COVID superspreading event, which could jeopardize athletes’ careers if they develop long-term symptoms. The announcement comes just days before the games begin on Friday. On Saturday, July 17, a government...
BasketballPosted by
Times Leader

AP source: Beal in protocols, Tokyo Olympics status in doubt

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A person with knowledge of the situation says U.S. Olympic guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has entered the health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus, which raises the possibility that he might miss the Tokyo Games. Beal will...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tokyo 2020 organizers do not rule out last minute cancellation

TOKYO, Jul 20 (Reuters) – The head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the Olympics on Tuesday as more athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and major sponsors have abandoned their plans to attend. to the opening ceremony on Friday. Asked at a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy