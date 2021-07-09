Man injured in Federal Way shooting

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was shot and injured Thursday afternoon in Federal Way, police said.

Officers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Southwest 319th Lane for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his early 20s who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Police said it appeared that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

Police said they have no suspect information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

