Did Red Guardian fight Captain America? We asked Black Widow’sdirector and star

With director Cate Shortland's Black Widow opening in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access this Friday, I recently spoke with David Harbour about making the latest Marvel movie. During the wide-ranging interview, Harbour talked about having two big films coming out this month (Black Widow and No Sudden Move), what he knows about Red Guardian’s future, if he has plans to work with Chris Hemsworth later this year on the Extraction sequel, and more. In addition, Harbour talked about what fans can look forward to in Stranger Things Season 4, why it’s his favorite season yet, the importance of it taking place outside of Hawkins, how it’s building towards an ending, and more. He said: