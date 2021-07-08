Damian Lillard Pushes Back on Report About Future With Blazers

There may well come a time when Damian Lillard forces his way out of Portland. Until the greatest player in franchise history directly says otherwise, though, any concerns about his future with the Trail Blazers are apparently premature.

During media availability at USA Basketball minicamp on Thursday, Lillard pushed back on a recent report about his frustration with the Blazers potentially leading to a trade request.

Lillard hadn't spoken publicly since a story from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports detailed his discontent with both Portland's coaching search and the team's inability to put a title-worthy roster around him—factors that "may push" him to leave the Blazers, Haynes wrote.

The report was published less than two days after news broke about Portland's plans to hire Chauncey Billups as head coach. Lillard, having previously voiced support for Billups' candidacy, received criticism from fans for his perceived role in the Blazers settling on a head coach who'd previously been accused of rape.

He responded with a series of tweets downplaying his public approval of Billups and Jason Kidd, insisting he was unaware of prior allegations of violence against women against them. As Lillard's cryptic social media posts seemed to suggest a newfound willingness to leave Portland amid blowback to the team's coaching search, Haynes published his report, sending league followers into a fever pitch with hypothetical trade scenarios regarding basketball's latest disgruntled superstar.

Discussions of a possible Lillard trade quieted days after the initial buildup, in large part due to the fact that he has three full seasons remaining on his contract. Neil Olshey made clear during Billups' introductory press conference that Lillard's happiness was an utmost priority, and that meant doing everything possible to give the Blazers a better opportunity to win a championship.

Anyone expecting Lillard to go on the record with a trade request soon was foolish. No player with that many years left on his existing contract has gone to those lengths during the player movement era, and it always made sense that he'd at least give Billups—with whom he shared a preexisting relationship—a full season as his coach before letting his frustrations boil over into an ultimatum. Lillard had mentioned his open line of communication with Olshey in the past, too.

Despite his protestations, though, don't ignore coming scuttle about Lillard's future altogether. Portland is clearly at a crossroads, and the direction it heads in 2021-22 could be what most decides whether Lillard plays his entire career in Rip City or otherwise.

[Sean Highkin, Bleacher Report]