Horse racing notes: Del Mar drops $2 Pick Six in favor of 20-cent ‘Rainbow Pick Six’

1st-$75,000, Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles and One Sixteenth (T) #3 THE MEAN QUEEN: Is 3-for-3 over fences and looms large in the first steeplechase race of the summer. Not only has she not lost in these races, she’s never truly been tested, and she’s a legitimate favorite; #4 FAST CAR: Almost certainly needed his return last month and won over fences here last summer. He was 3-1 in a race at this level in August when he was eased, and a return to his mid-2020 form would make him logical; #7 BODES WELL: Hasn’t won in quite a while but sure looks like the lone early speed in this race. He’s not without form, and he could lead them a long way at a nice price.