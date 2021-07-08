July 14th Public Hearing - Nancy Carbonneau Morrison
Put A Voice to Your Outrage , and Stop Another North Country Landfill. To my neighbors in the North Country, and all people who love NH, I urge you to attend a July 14th Public Hearing in Whitefield, and add your voice to the ridiculous notion of sighting another landfill in our North Country. The NH Department of Environmental Services needs to hear from all of us. Please take a stand against the Wetlands Permit that Casella has applied for and needs in order to build a mega dump in Dalton NH.www.caledonianrecord.com
Comments / 0