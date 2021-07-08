July 14th Public Hearing - Nancy Carbonneau Morrison

Here’s a look at some local news brought you by Silver City Radio. In Luna County, Summer Lunch Grab-N-Go meals for students will no longer be available at Bataan, Bell, Chaparral, Memorial and Ruben S. Torres elementary schools and Central Cafeteria. The change in the program is due to these sites serving the K-5 Plus program started this month. The purpose of K–5 Plus is to demonstrate that increased time in kindergarten and the early grades narrows the achievement gap between at-risk students and other students, increases cognitive skills and leads to higher test scores for all participants. Columbus Elementary and secondary schools that include Deming Intermediate, Red Mountain Middle School, and Deming High School, will continue serving the summer lunch Grab-N-Go meals from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.