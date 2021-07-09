Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

Monterey County Head Start to receive nearly $790K from American Rescue Plan

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPOhM_0arXWm1V00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Office of Education (MCOE) said the Early Learning Program's Head Start has been notified that it will receive $789,690 from the American Rescue Plan.

Nationwide, about $1 billion is being awarded to Head Start programs to help them bounce back after the pandemic, and the funds are being distributed to more than 1,500 local Head Start programs in every state and territory.

MCOE said its Early Learning program has led a summer program targeting students getting ready for kindergarten, and the agency said families are still struggling to cope as they face challenges from the pandemic. They intend to use the funds to contract two more mental health providers to help meet the needs of students, families and staff.

The Early Learning program closed temporarily when COVID-19 cases spiked due to quarantine requirements, but otherwise, it continued to serve students during the pandemic.

The post Monterey County Head Start to receive nearly $790K from American Rescue Plan appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1K+
Followers
443
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Monterey County, CA
Education
County
Monterey County, CA
Salinas, CA
Education
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
Salinas, CA
Government
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Mcoe#The American Rescue Plan#Early Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Marina, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Workforce Development Board opens a new job center in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Monterey County residents looking for a job can now head over to the new job center located at Monterey Peninsula College's Education Center in Marina. This is in partnership with the Monterey County Workforce Development Board. According to MCWDB, job seekers and students can access a variety of employment and training resources. The post Monterey County Workforce Development Board opens a new job center in Marina appeared first on KION546.
Seaside, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside COVID-19 testing site closes temporarily

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Health Department announced that the COVID-19 testing site located at Greater Victory Temple Church in Seaside will be closed tomorrow. The department said the closure is due to "an issue beyond our control." However, they add that the three other testing sites located in Salinas, Soledad and Castroville will The post Seaside COVID-19 testing site closes temporarily appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz resident reported missing in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is asking residents for their help locating a missing 26-year-old adult male. They say Cody Skilling, a Santa Cruz resident, last spoke with his family on June 23, 2021. His family said they haven't heard from him since then. His last known location was at San The post Santa Cruz resident reported missing in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 0

Community Policy