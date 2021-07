The famous Los Angeles-area 24-hour Jewish delicatessen, Canter’s Deli, which has locations in Pasadena, Santa Monica, and its flagship on Fairfax Avenue in LA, is now serving its iconic food here in the Bay Area thanks to a new partnership with DoorDash. You can now get some of the deli’s favorite dishes delivered to cities on the peninsula from the DoorDash Kitchen in Redwood City.