It's not what many were expecting, but Sony did indeed host an announcement-focused livestream on 8th July 2021. A new State of Play showcase focusing on Deathloop as well as third-party titles and indies, of course! At least it keeps us ticking over until the platform holder's next big event, right? Anyway, the PS5 timed-exclusive from Bethesda was indeed the centrepiece of the show, but that's not to say there weren't any new reveals to share. Far from it, in fact.