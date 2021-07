The Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board released updated guidelines yesterday for college students returning to campus in the Fall. Executive Director of the IBHE Ginger Ostro says the goal is to make it safe for students to transition back into the classroom: “The guidance here follows the recommendations of the CDC and IDPH to urge everyone to get vaccinated. The guidance also covers face masks, continued hand hygiene, cleaning, testing, and other health practices. A number of institutions are requiring vaccinations for students, and the guidance allows flexibility for each institution based on its needs. We are encouraging institutions and universities to require vaccination for public and private universities.”