Alaska can lead on fairness and equality

By Ellen Johnson-Price
Anchorage Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an Alaska-born faith leader, I encourage our U.S. senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, to help our nation find common ground on ensuring fairness and equality for all Americans. For decades, Congress has kicked the can down the road on protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination — but with both parties now offering proposals to get that job done, 2021 could finally be the year. I am looking to Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan to help hammer out the details of this crucial legislation.

