Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals Game 2 Open Thread

By Sean Kennedy
libertybalkers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 9:00pm ET (ABC) - Suns lead 1-0 The 2021 NBA Finals tipped off two nights ago and it was good news, bad news, for the Eastern Conference’s Milwaukee Bucks. The good news was that Giannis Antetokounmpo was cleared to play after missing two games with a hyperextended left knee, and he looked like his usual self in recording 20 points and 17 rebounds across 35 minutes of action. This does not look like a man hindered by injury:

