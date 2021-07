[D’backs.com] D-backs go for balance on Day 2 - The D-backs opened Day 2 by picking another shortstop, Auburn’s Ryan Bliss. The Draft’s second day included picks from Rounds 2-10, with the remainder of the event taking place on Tuesday (Rounds 11-20) starting at 10 a.m. MT. “I’ve always said Day 2 is always more stressful for me because there’s so many moving parts, and it’s happening at a much more rapid pace,” D-backs scouting director Deric Ladnier said. “But it was good. I mean, we obviously got a blend of different types of players and felt comfortable with the selections. The players we were able to get provided some depth in various areas and upside in some areas. We just thought it was very well balanced today for us.”