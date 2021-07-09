What should the Blues do with Vladimir Tarasenko’s cap space?

Draft season is here. The Seattle Kraken’s expansion draft is soon and the 2021 NHL Draft is right after, giving Blues fans something to look forward to, other than drab rumors and early playoff exits. It also means it’s time for the SB Nation Mock Draft! The Blues will pick 17th-overall this year — technically 16th overall thanks to the Arizona Coyotes being stripped of their First Round — and there is going to be a ton of talent to choose from for St. Louis. Cole Sillinger, son of NHL record holder Mike Sillinger, is likely to fall to the Blues. As are high-end Swedes like Isak Rosen and Oskar Olausson. But while these players do have a ton of talent to offer, none of them match the amazing season of one humble USHL-winger, Harvard-commit, and proud American. So for the second year in a row, St. Louis Game Time is dipping back into the Chicago Steel with our Mock Draft selection.