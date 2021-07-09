Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

What should the Blues do with Vladimir Tarasenko’s cap space?

By hildymac
stlouisgametime.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be clear, Vladimir Tarasenko hasn’t been traded, and it’s not clear if Doug Armstrong will be able to do so. Last night, during game five of the Stanley Cup Final, Jeremy Rutherford dropped this bomb:. In his post, Rutherford discusses the pitfalls and problems with trading Tarasenko. The main...

www.stlouisgametime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Jaden Schwartz
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Doug Armstrong
Person
Vince Dunn
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Brandon Saad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Blues#Gm#Stanley Cup#Gms#Rfa#Ufa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Bruins reportedly not in on Vladimir Tarasenko sweepstakes

After a disappointing playoff run this past season, the Boston Bruins will look to add some reinforcements this summer. However, it appears one player available for trade is already off the table for the Black and Gold. According to Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest, the Bruins are not among...
NHLNew York Post

Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko wants to be traded as crazy NHL offseason begins

According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko has requested a trade, adding another storyline to what will be a chaotic offseason in the NHL. The 29-year-old joins Jack Eichel (Sabres), Seth Jones (Blue Jackets), Evgeny Kuznetsov (Capitlas), Johnny Gaudreau (Flames) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Coyotes)...
chatsports.com

NHL Trade Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko Requests Deal Over Blues' Handling of Surgeries

St. Louis Blues' superstar winger Vladimir Tarasenko has requested a trade after losing trust in the organization, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford. Issues with the team reportedly arose from two shoulder surgeries performed by team physicians that still left the 29-year-old Russian ailing. A third surgery in 2020 performed by a doctor not affiliated with the Blues discovered ligament damage from Tarasenko's initial injury in 2018 wasn't corrected in either of the previous two operations.
NHLSports Illustrated

Report: Blues' Tarasenko Demands Trade

The Stanley Cup has yet to even be awarded, and the offseason has already been kicked into high gear. St. Louis Blues superstar, Vladimir Taraseknko has reportedly requested a trade, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford. Naturally, this news sent shockwaves through the NHL community on Wednesday night. Taraseknko is the second-longest tenured member on the Blues roster behind only Jaden Schwartz, having been drafted 16th overall by the organization in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Trade Target Vladimir Tarasenko Is Fully Healthy

Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the big names on the market after his relationship with the St Louis Blues became damaged to the point of no return. Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders seem like a clear landing spot for the winger. We’ve already discussed at length why it...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Blues, Avalanche, Kings, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens made news because reports surfaced the team has reached an agreement with goaltender Carey Price to waive his no-move clause and be exposed to the Seattle Kraken during the NHL Expansion Draft. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues have elected not to protect forward Vladimir Tarasenko and Gabriel Landeskog wasn’t protected either, giving the Kraken an opportunity to talk to him ahead of free agency. Finally, the Los Angeles Kings are not protecting Jonathan Quick.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Free-agent focus: St. Louis Blues

Free agency is now just a few weeks away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in late July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. The big focus in St. Louis is on a disgruntled sniper, but there are other issues to worry about as well.
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils

Rick Carpinello of The Athletic (mailbag): It feels like every team’s fanbase is looking at Vladimir Tarasenko possibilities. Does he fit in with the New York Rangers? Are there alternatives?. It seems like the Rangers will do their due diligence. The only reason why he is on any list is...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Podcast Preview: Vladimir Tarasenko & Key Dates

Jan 15, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) battle for position during the third period at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports. We’re back for episode 203 for the Eyes on Isles podcast and...
NHLstlouisgametime.com

NHL Mock Draft 2021: St. Louis Blues Select Matthew Coronato

Draft season is here. The Seattle Kraken’s expansion draft is soon and the 2021 NHL Draft is right after, giving Blues fans something to look forward to, other than drab rumors and early playoff exits. It also means it’s time for the SB Nation Mock Draft! The Blues will pick 17th-overall this year — technically 16th overall thanks to the Arizona Coyotes being stripped of their First Round — and there is going to be a ton of talent to choose from for St. Louis. Cole Sillinger, son of NHL record holder Mike Sillinger, is likely to fall to the Blues. As are high-end Swedes like Isak Rosen and Oskar Olausson. But while these players do have a ton of talent to offer, none of them match the amazing season of one humble USHL-winger, Harvard-commit, and proud American. So for the second year in a row, St. Louis Game Time is dipping back into the Chicago Steel with our Mock Draft selection.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Don’t Need to Pursue a Tarasenko Trade

Last Wednesday (July 7), it was confirmed that the St. Louis Blues’ star winger Vladimir Tarasenko requested a trade from the team. The announcement comes just two seasons removed from the Blues’ memorable run to the Stanley Cup. Tarasenko has shown his ability over the years, and many teams will pursue him on the trade market.
NHLstlouisgametime.com

Blues free agency: 7 UFA forwards that make sense

The St. Louis Blues enter the offseason with $17.3M in cap space and a handful of restricted free agents they’ll need to sign. With Vladimir Tarasenko’s trade request on the minds of fans and the front office alike, replacing Tarasenko’s production should be the top priority of the team. Last season, the Blues possessed the 13th best offense in the NHL, scoring 169 goals in 56 games. With the sixth-best power play in the NHL, the Blues found great success with their special teams — a result they’ll hope to replicate in 2021-22.

Comments / 0

Community Policy