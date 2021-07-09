Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunn, McKenzie, Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dunn; McKenzie; Mountrail The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Dunn County in southwestern North Dakota Central McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota South central Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/. * At 714 PM CDT/614 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Watford City to 9 miles southwest of Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Grassy Butte around 630 PM MDT. Little Missouri State Park around 635 PM MDT. Mandaree around 740 PM CDT. Killdeer around 700 PM MDT. Dunn Center around 710 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Oakdale, Skunk Creek Bay Recreation Area, Rawson, Johnsons Corner, and Pouch Point Recreation Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH