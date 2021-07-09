Cancel
Custer County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Custer; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota Northeastern Oglala Lakota County in southwestern South Dakota West central Jackson County in southwestern South Dakota Southeastern Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 613 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Owanka, or 31 miles east of Rapid City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Scenic around 630 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Sheep Mountain Table, Kyle North Route Housing and Kyle. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Custer, SD
Rapid City, SD
Custer County, SD
Jackson County, SD
Kyle, SD
South Dakota State
Pennington County, SD
