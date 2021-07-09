Flood Advisory issued for Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 17:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to the National Weather Service by email atALB.stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany. Target Area: Litchfield The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Dutchess County in east central New York Ulster County in east central New York * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 812 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Torrington, Poughkeepsie, New Milford, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Ellenville, Rhinebeck, Pawling, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Thomaston, New Hartford, Hurley, Woodstock, Wappingers Falls and Amenia. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.