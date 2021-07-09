Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Billings, McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Billings; McKenzie The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Billings County in southwestern North Dakota Southwestern McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 611 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Grassy Butte, or 26 miles southwest of Watford City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grassy Butte. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH