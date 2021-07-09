Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE DEWEY-HUMBOLDT AREA IN YAVAPAI COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MST At 512 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dewey-Humboldt, or 10 miles east of Prescott Valley, moving southwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dewey-humboldt and Poland Junction.