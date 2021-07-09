Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dundy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA AND NORTHWESTERN DUNDY COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 608 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 54 mph have been reported in Holyoke. Locations impacted include Alvin and Wauneta. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 256 and 269.