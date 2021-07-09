Cancel
Chase County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Chase by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chase SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHASE COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Pleasant Valley, or 11 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving southeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Chase County.

