Moscoman, Digitalism, Juicy Cola, and more put their spin on iconic tune “Breathe” by Télépopmusik to celebrate its 20th anniversary!. Since first coming together over two decades ago, 2square and Antipop have graced the world with some of the dance music scene’s most beloved tunes as Télépopmusik. During this time the French duo released albums like Angel Milk and just last year they delivered Everybody Breaks the Line – their first full-length album in 15 years that was filled with collaborators such as Sylvia Black and Angela McCluskey. But 2021 marks something truly special as their debut album Genetic World turns 20 years old, and along with it their most iconic single “Breathe.”