Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian fatality crash on Dobbin Huffsmith Rd. 3 miles southeast of Magnolia, TX. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Wednesday morning at approximately 4:07 a.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling south on Dobbin Huffsmith and struck a pedestrian that was laying in the middle of the roadway. The driver of the Ford, 23-year-old James Mowery out of Magnolia, TX, was not injured. The pedestrian, 27-year-old Jordan D’ante Washington out of Magnolia, TX, was pronounced deceased on scene. This is an on-going investigation and there is no additional information available for release at this time.