It’s been almost two years since the world lost Juice WRLD, one of the most exciting new voices in hip-hop. The opiate overdose of the promising 21-year-old musician hit us all hard, and no matter how much time seems to pass, processing his woefully premature death never seems to get any easier. For many fans, however, returning to Juice’s insightful and sensitive discography has been a godsend, affording us all a healthy way to cope with his absence — which is why it’s so exciting to hear that the late rapper’s music will soon be immortalized in an animated feature written by Jaboukie Young-White.