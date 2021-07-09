Cancel
85,000 people a DAY are getting told to isolate by NHS Covid app as number of 'pings' sent out soars, figures show

By Eleanor Hayward
Posted by 
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

More than 85,000 people a day are getting told to isolate by the NHS, latest figures show.

The number of ‘pings’ sent out by the NHS Covid-19 app has soared by 62 per cent in a week.

Some 356,036 app alerts instructing people to isolate were sent out in the week ending June 30, according to NHS data – the highest weekly figure since the data was first published in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXcM5_0arXVDMP00
Hospital chiefs have warned that the strict isolation rules are causing carnage as thousands of doctors and nurses are getting pinged and ordered to stay at home

On top of this, another 241,499 were contacted via phone by official ‘contact tracers’ working for NHS Test and Trace.

Since June 30, weekly cases have soared by 43 per cent, meaning the number isolating in the past week is likely to have been significantly higher.

The increasing figures suggest half a million people a day could be getting told to isolate by Freedom Day on July 19, when daily infections are likely to top 100,000.

They are calling for exemptions to be made for NHS staff who are double-jabbed and test negative before August 16, when the isolation rule is due to be lifted.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said ‘something is going to have to give’ as the NHS will be facing surging cases, staffing shortfalls and a record backlog of routine care.

He said: ‘Health Secretary Sajid Javid was saying on Monday it is a reasonable expectation that we could hit 100,000 infections a day, and that basically will mean more staff having to self-isolate and it will mean more beds being taken out for Covid-19 patients.’ He said there was ‘real pressure on staffing levels given numbers of staff having to self-isolate’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7eb0_0arXVDMP00
Since June 30, weekly cases have soared by 43 per cent, meaning the number isolating in the past week is likely to have been significantly higher
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMkCx_0arXVDMP00
Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: ‘Health Secretary Sajid Javid was saying on Monday it is a reasonable expectation that we could hit 100,000 infections a day'

Mr Hopson said: ‘Relaxing restrictions will lead to more pressure on the NHS. This will, by definition, mean that something has to give. Most likely, in most places, speed of care backlog recovery.’

Growing numbers are reporting deleting the app to avoid going into isolation.

Yesterday’s Test and Trace data shows fewer people are now using it to check in to venues such as pubs and shops.

Some 14.5 million users checked in to venues for the week ending June 2, but this had dropped to 12.5 million for the week ending June 30.

