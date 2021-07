July 20, 20211 — (KUTV) - The Utah Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Giltinis, owners of Major League Rugby’s best record, 34-29 in a thrilling match to close out the 2021 regular season. They had already punched their ticket to the Western Conference finals, but it was an exclamation point for a team that finished as strongly as any other squad in the league, winning six of seven matches to close things out. The Warriors now turn their attention to a rematch against this same LA team on Sunday, July 25, in the Major League Rugby Western Conference Championship at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. That game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network beginning at 4:00 PM MDT.