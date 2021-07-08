Cancel
Wasco, CA

CHP report reveals details on Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia's DUI arrest

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California Highway Patrol report on the arrest of Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia on suspicion of drunken driving provides details about the incident for the first time. According to the report, a CHP officer witnessed a white pickup truck going 80 miles per hour on Highway 43, north of Merced Avenue, at 11:57 p.m. May 21 before initiating a traffic stop. The speed limit in the area is 65 miles per hour, the report says.

