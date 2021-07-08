CHP report reveals details on Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia's DUI arrest

A California Highway Patrol report on the arrest of Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia on suspicion of drunken driving provides details about the incident for the first time. According to the report, a CHP officer witnessed a white pickup truck going 80 miles per hour on Highway 43, north of Merced Avenue, at 11:57 p.m. May 21 before initiating a traffic stop. The speed limit in the area is 65 miles per hour, the report says.