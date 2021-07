An accident involving possibly two tractor-trailers and another vehicle slowed traffic to a crawl around Exit 58 on the New York State Thruway on Wednesday afternoon in this photo from the state Thruway. Northern Chautauqua County fire crews and rescue personnel were dispatched to the accident, which occurred in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 90 around 3:20 p.m. Two injuries were reported as minor and Hazmat crews were called to the scene.