Kourtney Kardashian's 9-Year-Old Daughter Gets a Birthday Drum Kit -- Plus Lessons From Travis Barker
Getting a drum kit for your 9th birthday is pretty cool, but it's even cooler to get private lessons from a world-class rock drummer. On Thursday (July 8), Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her daughter Penelope's birthday by posting a photo and videos of her brand-new personalized pink drum kit, with her name written on the bass drum. But that's not all: Kardashian's boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, even gave Penelope a few pointers.www.billboard.com
Comments / 2