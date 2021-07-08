Richard Lee Downs, of Medora, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on the evening of July 7, 2021. He was 77 years old. Rick entered this life on July 4, 1944, in Seymour, Indiana. He was the seventh of ten born to the loving parents of William O. and Lora Marie (Robertson) Downs. On June 29, 1963, in Brownstown, Indiana he married Linda (Price) Downs. This union of 58 years was blessed with five children, Kathy, Stacy, Darin, Joetta, and Jason.