Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medora, IN

Richard Lee Downs

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Lee Downs, of Medora, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on the evening of July 7, 2021. He was 77 years old. Rick entered this life on July 4, 1944, in Seymour, Indiana. He was the seventh of ten born to the loving parents of William O. and Lora Marie (Robertson) Downs. On June 29, 1963, in Brownstown, Indiana he married Linda (Price) Downs. This union of 58 years was blessed with five children, Kathy, Stacy, Darin, Joetta, and Jason.

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medora, IN
City
Seymour, IN
City
Brownstown, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Seymour, IN
Obituaries
Columbus, IN
Obituaries
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Downs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richard Lee#Downs Garage#Chevrolet Bel Air#Memorial Service#Hague Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy