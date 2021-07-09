Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma, nation see shocking spike in Type 2 diabetes in kids during pandemic

By Alejandra Briones
KOCO
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Two new studies published by the American Diabetes Association appear to show that Type 2 diabetes doubled among children during the pandemic. Type 2 diabetes is by far the most common type of diabetes. It’s often associated with obesity, poor diet and lack of exercise. Ethnicity and race also play roles. There are a few reasons behind the reported increase in cases, doctors say.

