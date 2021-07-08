The Holographic Sight Advantage of EOTech
Before we dig in, let’s address terminology: The term “Red Dot Sight” (RDS) is generally used as a catchall for red-dot sights as well as holographic weapon sights (HWS), whether they have red, green or gold, dots or reticles. Which, while accurate to a degree, is also confusing, because both types of sights utilize very different means of producing an aiming point. Where they look similar on the outside, a holographic sight is much more complicated on the inside.www.recoilweb.com
Comments / 2