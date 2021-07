If Friday's hearing of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is any indication, the race to open the state's first casinos at licensed horse tracks won't be a sprint. Even as commissioners heard applications for five new tracks at their meeting in Lincoln, the commission made it clear that it's navigating how it will even go about evaluating the applications. On Friday, it formed two committees — groups focused on construction and strategic planning — but opted to wait to finalize who will serve on each one after realizing no more than three members can gather without opening meetings to the public.