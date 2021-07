Migos enlisted Cardi B for a blazing set at the 2021 BET Awards that featured two songs from the rap trio’s new album, Culture III, “Straightenin” and “Type Shit.”. Migos first took the smokey stage in gas masks, and as they lifted them off, a big fire erupted behind them. The trio launched into their recent single “Straightenin,” and even busted out some synchronized dancing during the chorus. Migos then moved into “Type Shit,” with Cardi B emerging from a giant diamond onstage. In the process of her grand entrance, Cardi revealed that she was pregnant with her and Offset’s second child together, showing off her belly through a mesh insert in her outfit.